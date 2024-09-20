Addressing hysteria around "self-amplifying" sa-RNA injections.

Sasha Latypova

Sep 20

No, it's not going to end humanity like all the "freedom experts" are telling you it will.

Sasha — please, know this is not on topic but you are uniquely qualified and connected within this space, and as Princess L said, ‘you are our only hope….’ — given it’s gravity and urgency (in Oct) — have you seen this article by Dr. Nagase, about the new vaccine to be used in Japan next month (Oct) - here https://danielnagase.substack.com/p/japans-plan-to-destroy-the-world - he is worried about inter-species…

First of all, self-amplifying RNA is not new. Please refer to this 20 min presentation I made 2 years ago discussing self-amplifying RNA from Pfizer:

Pfizer claims that they already used saRNA in people in Phase 1 clinical trials, at least in Germany but probably in other countries, too. This is part of their “investigator’s brochure” from 2020, i.e. a document summarizing preclinical and clinical knowledge about the product to date for the clinical investigators who are running the clinical trials for them:

Here is for example The Corbett Report discussing saRNA purely from the available scientific literature, i.e. taking the claims of the manufacturers as if they are 100% true.

I am not necessarily criticizing this article, in fact it does a good job explaining the theory behind these injections and translating technical language into understandable terms. What I do criticize is the implied belief that whatever the science literature claims about mRNA/saRNA is actually an accurate representation of what they contain and how they work - i.e. self-replicate or self-amplify. The experience of the past almost 4 years tells us nothing in the vials is what it’s claimed in the science paper cartoons! The manufacturers demonstrably are unable to manufacture a single mRNA sequence to specification (e.g. coding for Wuhan “variant”), so how are they going to make a self-replicating Wuhan variant?

I discussed the issue with manufacturing mRNA products a long while ago:

To date I have seen no evidence that any manufacturer of these magic potions consistently produces what they claim they produce. The FDA does not regulate vaccines. Turns out they don’t even have a definition of a “vaccine”. The FDA never tests the vials of vaccines for product conformity/compliance with the pharmaceutical law. The Chemistry Manufacturing Controls documentation from Pfizer which was leaked from the European Medicines Agency (I actually read it) does not define any label conformity tests at the vial level! They only proclaim to test the bulk product in the vat, and those tests allow for gigantic variations of RNA and other components. In other words, if anyone actually wanted to test the mRNA products for compliance purposes, there is no FDA-regulated, enforceable way to do it.

One of the “blessings” (so to speak) of covid was the emergence of the people’s pharmaceutical quality control - the numerous random vial tests that were conducted by independent scientists and doctors all over the world. After thousands of vials of mRNA “vaccines” have been randomly picked and tested - not a single one was found conforming to the label of the product. Here is one such report from Germany, 2 years ago.

Dr. Nagase was one of the people who did such testing. His tests found that the vials he happened to pick potentially didn’t even contain RNA or DNA (which is consistent with the realities of how haphazardly these products are made). I reviewed his findings. I am very surprised that he is now one of the scare mongering voices, as he should know better.

What I am trying to get across is that if you can’t make a Toyota Corolla, you can’t make a turbo version of it either. The self-amplifying bullshit is bullshit. I try not to be an amplifier of it, although, admittedly, it is tempting because fear sells and generates clicks.

In conclusion, given the experience with mRNA products to date, I don’t believe saRNA is any more dangerous than regular mRNA, as neither products can be made as described. It goes without saying that none of this junk should be injected! What I would like to see, should saRNA vials become available in Japan or elsewhere, is people’s pharmaceutical quality control reporting on what is actually found in the vials. My bet is that the contents will be not much different from what was found before.

