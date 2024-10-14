Pentagon issues Federal Directive allowing military to use ‘lethal force’ against Americans as video resurfaces showing Kamala fantasizing about weaponizing DOJ against U.S. citizens

A video clip has resurfaced from May of 2019 in which Kamala Harris fantasizes about weaponizing the DOJ against speech the government doesn’t like, and the platforms that allow it.

In the meantime, one month before a tense presidential election, the U.S. Department of Defense has authorized U.S. military “defense intelligence components” to use “lethal force” against American citizens if requested by state or local law enforcement in an emergency situation. More on this in a minute, but first let’s get to the May 2019 video showing Kamala Harris unleashing her inner dictator.

Speaking at the annual NAACP ‘Fight for Freedom Fund’ dinner in Detroit, Harris threatened: “We will put the Department of Justice of the United States back in the business of justice. We will double the civil rights division, and direct Law Enforcement to counter this extremism.”

She went on to say she would “hold Social Media Platforms accountable for the hate infiltrating their platforms, because they have a responsibility to help fight against this threat to our Democracy. If you don’t police your platforms, we are going to hold you accountable…”

Watch and listen below.

What she’s saying is chilling. She’s saying that she, or some entity in her administration, will decide what is appropriate speech and what is not. These are the musings of a dangerous authoritarian. This is the real Kamala Harris. You won’t find her talking smack like this on the campaign trail, where all we get is the warm and fuzzy Kamala who wants to help the middle class.

Holding platforms accountable for every opinion or rant placed on their platform means arrests will be made. It’s already happening in other formerly free countries. In the UK, thousands of British citizens were arrested, tried and convicted within a 72-hour period for posting photos and videos on social media that challenged the government narrative about recent rioting in the country.

In France, the government arrested the owner of Telegram, a popular social-media platform, because he refused to “cooperate” with government authorities seeking backdoor censorship avenues into his system.

This is the wave of the future, and it’s global in scope. Top U.S. Democrats like Hillary Clinton, Antony Blinken and John Kerry have all recently come out and said the First Amendment is a hindrance to establishing their globalist agenda centered on climate-change hysteria, fake elections and toxic mRNA injections for all. If you tell the truth about these issues, they call it disinformation and say it should be banned.

Federal Directive 5240.01 is a treasonous abuse of power

The U.S. Department of Defense issued a federal directive on September 27 that allows U.S. military troops to be used to “assist” state and local law enforcement upon request, with actions up to and including “lethal force.” This is Directive 5240.01. Read it for yourself. The timing of the directive is interesting, one month before an election that is widely expected to generate chaos and civil unrest.

The Directive states on page 13:

“Defense Intelligence Components may provide personnel to assist a Federal department or agency, including a Federal law enforcement agency, or a State or local law enforcement agency when lives are in danger, in response to a request for such assistance, in accordance with the following approval authorities.”

Page 13 goes on to discuss various activities, including the use of lethal force. Section C under “Secretary of Defense Approval,” states:

“Assistance in responding with assets with potential for lethality, or any situation in which it is reasonably foreseeable that providing the requested assistance may involve the use of force that is likely to result in lethal force, including death or serious bodily injury. It also includes all support to civilian law enforcement officials in situations where a confrontation between civilian law enforcement and civilian individuals or groups is reasonably anticipated. Such use of force must be in accordance with DoDD 5210.56, potentially as further restricted based on the specifics of the requested support.”

Listen to my discussion of this despicable Federal Directive 5240.01 with Brannon Howse on his talk show Brannon Howse Live last Friday, October 11. This federal directive is particularly concerning given the Department of Justice’s shift of focus in recent years from prosecuting foreign-based terrorists to going after what they consider domestic threats, i.e. patriotic conservative Christian Americans.

The federal government has been colluding with the major social media platforms for years, demanding that these platforms censor conservative content and then claiming that it’s not a violation of the First Amendment because it’s a private company doing the censoring. They’ve simply outsourced the censorship to the private sector. Just like they outsourced much of the Covid vaccine mandates to the private sector.

The goal is to require a biometric digital ID for all internet users at the ISP level. That means you won’t be able to log onto the internet without submitting your digital ID credentials, which will include your record as an obedient serf who only says what’s approved by the government, or a “troublemaker” who thinks independently and critically, always questioning official narratives and sometimes exposing them as lies. Everything you’ve ever posted online will be judged and “scored” for its level of obedience. No more anonymous commenting on articles. No more posting of articles that challenge the government narratives. All of this will be monitored and ferreted out by AI.

U.S. globalists may not have started arresting the truthtellers yet and putting them behind bars like in other Western nations, but they are censoring us and can’t wait, based on Kamala’s excited presentation above, to start rounding us up. We can’t let them do it.

The only reason the UK, Canada and EU countries are moving faster into the realm of criminalizing political dissent is because those countries don’t have a First Amendment. But we have the same globalists running our government as are running the governments of Canada, the UK, France and Germany, so we must be vigilant or they will find a way to turn the lights out on free speech.

And once the First Amendment rights to free speech are gone, they’re not coming back. In fact, all the other rights listed in the Bill of Rights will fall like dominoes, including your Second Amendment right to keep and bear arms.

These are frightening times to be living in the belly of the globalist beast system — the United States of America, the United Kingdom and the European Union. We can only make it through by relying on our Father God and his Son Jesus Christ of Nazareth. Only He can and will fully crush Satan and his demonic minions.

