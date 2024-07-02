Autopsy study linking COVID shots to deaths finally published after Lancet removed it

A systematic review of autopsy-related literature following COVID vaccination finding that 73.9% of the 325 deaths were linked to the shots was published on June 21 in the peer-reviewed journal Forensic Science International.

26.1% , or 85 of them were not vaccinated then

So if all of the autopsied bodies were vaccinated, then that would have been 100% - so the 85 replaced vaccinated who had not died yet, in those from the above selection.