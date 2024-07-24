Disturbing Sexual Trend With Real Health Consequences

Rachel S. Rubin, MD

Rachel S. Rubin, MD: Hi. I'm Dr Rachel Rubin, urologist and sexual medicine specialist in the Washington, DC, area. Welcome back to another episode of Sex Matters.

I have an interesting topic for you — kind of shocking, actually. Some of you may have read a story earlier this year in The New York Times about the alarming rise among young people of choking or strangulation during sex. I spoke recently with Dr Debby Herbenick about this concerning and violent trend. Dr Herbenick is a well-known sexuality researcher and professor at the Indiana University School of Public Health. Welcome, Dr Herbenick. Can you tell us about your research into this new trend?

Debby Herbenick, PhD: This is some of the most important research that I've done. I've been studying sexual behaviors and trends for about 14 years in terms of nationally representative studies that we do. Over time, we noticed a trend of increasing prevalence of rough sex practices.

Now, there's always been a lot of sexual diversity in the world throughout history. But the main trend that we have focused on in recent years that is important for everyone in medicine to know about is this rapid increase — actually, a really big increase — in what people call "sexual choking," even though it's a form of strangulation. The increase is mostly seen in teenagers and young adults.

We've done US nationally representative surveys as well as college campus representative surveys. We find that consistently across four campus representative surveys that 64% of women report having ever been choked during sex, and around 1 in 3 women (aged 18-24 years) throughout the whole country report having been choked during their most recent sexual activity with another person. They call it choking, but because it involves usually one hand — sometimes two hands or a forearm or an object, like a belt or a cord to tie around the neck — it is technically strangulation, because it's external pressure to the neck to reduce or stop airflow or blood flow.

Rubin: These numbers are staggering, right? Everyone listening now is taking care of someone who has been strangled as a form of sexual pleasure. What does this mean from a safety perspective? And as doctors who are working these patients up for migraines and other health problems, what is the research showing?

Herbenick: We certainly are seeing people report recurrent headaches and ringing in the ears. There are things we've just barely scratched the surface on. Those of us working in this space believe that for anybody coming in for an unexplained stroke (for example, under age 50), you might consider some imaging to see if they have a dissection. We are hearing about people who, when you really probe to find out whether they've had pressure on the neck, they report that indeed that they have. So, we have to be thinking about neurologic symptoms. We know that that they're experiencing these at a pretty high rate.

For people who are engaging in these practices, they should know about the health risks, but we find that most don't. They may have heard that if it's really intense high pressure, that in rare cases people can die, but most have never heard of anything in between. So, they're not necessarily connecting their voice hoarseness, or the recurrent headaches or the sensitivity to light they are having, to an experience of being choked. We need to be paying attention to neurologic symptoms.

Most physicians I speak with at conferences say that where they feel like they can step into this conversation is through anticipatory guidance and letting their patients know that they may have heard about this trend, and a lot of people are talking about the health consequences, and I want to share some information with you — not coming at it from a place of shame or judgment, but providing some information so that [patients] actually get some medical facts about this that could be lifesaving.

Rubin: I see such a big gap in my medical training. I was taught to say, "Hey, do you smoke, do you drink, do you do drugs? Do you have sex? Men, women, or both?"And that's it. And then maybe use birth control, and don't get an STD, thinking about herpes, syphilis, gonorrhea, and chlamydia. We weren't really trained to talk to patients about what kind of sex they are having, or how to talk to patients in a way that is open-minded but also safety-conscious and how the concept of safe sex is more than wear a condom and use birth control.

This idea of rough sex practices and how to talk to teenagers — maybe our pediatricians should be talking about this. Where do we start in terms of how to bring up these conversations and with what level of detail?

Herbenick: We find that some young people are already being asked about some of the effects that might be showing on their bodies. It might be that their provider notices some bruising, or marks on their bodies from other types of rough sex practices like hitting and spanking. So that could be an entry point there. Choking is far more prevalent than slapping, so if you're seeing some marks on the body, then it's also a good time to ask about other practices they might be engaging in, especially higher risk ones like choking or strangulation. It's offering some information and even saying, "Look, I'm not here to shame or judge you. I just want you to have some information about this" and giving them an opportunity to ask questions, too.

We have found that almost nobody talks with their nurse or doctor, even if they have symptoms after being choked or strangled during sex. Just 1% of women with choking-related symptoms, 7% of men, and far fewer trans and nonbinary young people report talking with a nurse or doctor, mostly because they say it doesn't seem like a big deal. The symptoms got better quickly. Sometimes they're afraid of being shamed for their sexual behavior, and that's why they say they don't talk with somebody.

They need some type of open-door anticipatory guidance as a way forward. Not everyone is comfortable directly asking whether a patient is engaging in this, but at least letting people know that you've heard of this behavior and providing some medical facts, can give us a step forward with creating these conversations.

Rubin: Can you tell us where is this research going in terms of next steps? Other things that you're looking at? And what are you excited about?

Herbenick: I'm excited about some work I did with a collaborator and colleague of mine, Dr Keisuke Kawata, that he led a couple of years ago. He's a neuroscientist. We were looking at potential cumulative effects on the brain. Now we're taking some of that research into its next steps. We're also doing more focused studies on other health consequences and hopefully finding out how we can test different educational messages and get people to learn more fact-based information about this, and then see if it that is effective in prevention.

Rubin: It sounds like a public health campaign is really needed about how to get the word out there about the health consequences of these activities. We're asking people often enough. In my clinic, I try to keep it open-ended — tell me what sex looks like. What does it look like, and what do you want it to look like? Because I see a lot of people with problems, but if they don't bring it to me, I don't necessarily bring it up to them. Until I heard your lecture, and I thought, oh my gosh, I'm not even asking the right questions. Are you hopeful that there will be more public health messaging out there?

Herbenick: I am. Years ago, when, the child and adolescent choking game became a thing, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued reports about it and warnings to parents. And this is a far, far higher prevalence than that ever was. So, I would love to see organizations like the CDC and medical groups getting involved and educating their members and making statements. This is really impacting a huge generation of girls and women, because when it happens during sex between women and men, the choking is mostly happening to the girls and women. It's also prevalent among sexual minority individuals. But we are talking about this whole generation of young women and what's happening to their bodies and their brain health. We really need to step into this conversation.

Rubin: Very few of us are sexual medicine–trained physicians, and very few of us feel confident and comfortable talking about sexual health issues. But people are getting hurt. People are having real consequences of these behaviors because of our lack of education, knowledge, and even discussion around it. So thank you for doing this research, because had you not done this research, we wouldn't have found out that 64% of people are engaging in these types of activities. That is not rare.

