Covid Shots to Permanent Blindness

By

Edward Morgan -

September 2, 20240

By Frank Bergman,

A new study from Japan is raising major concerns among medical experts after a team of top Japanese researchers found a link between Covid mRNA shots and permanent blindness.

The study was led by Dr. Shin-ichiro Ohmura at Japan’s Seirei Hamamatsu General Hospital Department of Rheumatology.

The results from the study were published in Moderna Rheumatology Case Reports.

Dr. Ohmura’s team sought to better understand how Covid mRNA injections are associated with some patients to the development of systemic rheumatic diseases.

The study noted that cases of rheumatoid arthritis, myocarditis, Guillain-Barre syndrome, and giant cell arteritis (GCA) have been surging in people after receiving Covid shots.

In this case series, the Japanese authors report on a case of GCA with ischemic optic neuropathy after receipt of COVID-19 mRNA vaccination.

Ischemic optic neuropathy (ION) is a rare condition that causes vision loss or changes due to a lack of blood flow to the optic nerve.

It’s also known as an “eye stroke” or anterior ischemic optic neuropathy (AION).

Symptoms of ION include:

Sudden, painless vision loss in one or both eyes

Loss of visual acuity or visual field

Afferent pupillary defect

Abnormal-appearing optic nerve

Permanent blindness

In the current case, the authors present a 73-year-old woman who developed a headache, myalgia, scalp tenderness, and jaw claudication just four days after her seventh dose of Covid mRNA shots.

The patient experienced severe visual disturbances a month after receiving her seventh injection.

While seven shots may sound excessive, those who follow the official advice of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) would now be taking their tenth dose.

I certainly hope the Covidians are aware that the FDA has just approved the 10th Covid mRNA booster recommended by the CDC. I am worried their immunity is waning. 🥴 pic.twitter.com/sG2xhUgSID

— Edward Dowd (@DowdEdward) August 23, 2024

Conducting various blood panels, the authors find an increased serum C-reactive protein level and erythrocyte sedimentation rate.

The echogram for the temporal artery also showed a halo sign.

Ophthalmic examination revealed the patient had ION in both eyes.

The patient was treated with a high-dose glucocorticoid and tocilizumab under the diagnosis of GCA with ischemic optic neuropathy, obtaining mild improvement of the symptoms!

Without treatment, the patient would have likely suffered permanent blindness.

In light of their findings, the Japan-based team is calling for “clinical vigilance and further data collection regarding GCA cases after COVID-19 vaccination.”

Meanwhile, a separate team of leading pharmaceutical scientists in Japan has just exposed a staggering surge in the risk of heart failure for people who have been injected with a Covid mRNA shot.

According to a team of Japanese researchers from the Division of Pharmacodynamics at Keio University Faculty of Pharmacy and Yokohama General Hospital, the risk of heart failure surges by up to 4,900% after a person receives a Covid mRNA injection.

The research team, led by Professor Keisuke Takada, found that the risk of myocarditis is 20-50 times greater after receiving the shot.

They calculated reporting odds ratios (RORs) and 95 % confidence intervals (95 % CIs) for the association between the vaccines and myocarditis and pericarditis based on data from the Japanese government’s vaccine adverse event database.

Myocarditis and pericarditis are both forms of inflammation in the heart.

The conditions restrict the heart’s ability to pump blood around the body and can cause blood clots, strokes, cardiac arrest, and ultimately, sudden death.

Both myocarditis and pericarditis are known side effects of Covid mRNA shots.

Prepare For Change