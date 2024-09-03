mRNA jab for covid AND flu

July 8, 2024

IF REPEATEDLY doing the same thing and expecting a different result is the definition of madness, the world of public health continues to show signs of insanity. According to Nature a new mRNA combined flu and covid jab is on the way.

A Moderna vaccine fitting the above description ‘clears major test’ and could soon be making its way into a bloodstream near you. This is not so much global health but global stealth to ensure, as we have reported in these pages, that mRNA vaccines will not go away.

Of course, all this comes on the back of the resounding success of the previous rounds of experimental mRNA jabs, the great experiment in which the population of the world were the guinea pigs. We have reported this enthusiastically in TCW. The first plank of that success was the fact that virtually nobody needed protecting against covid in the first place, yet it was rolled out across all age groups and pushed on, and into, pregnant women.

The second plank was the fact that the covid vaccines, all of them, were virtually useless, requiring thousands needing to be jabbed to save a single life. This was apparent with the Moderna vaccine, when the data were scrutinised from one of the early papers purporting to show the ‘Efficacy and Safety of the mRNA-1273 SARS-CoV-2 Vaccine’ which was published in the New England Journal of Medicine.

And against a background of ‘100 per cent effective, 100 per cent safe’ propaganda, it became apparent very early in the rollouts that these vaccines were harmful, and they have turned out to be even more harmful than almost any vaccines in history. But at least some of those historical vaccines were effective. TCW has been all over this since the start and recently published a summary of the vaccine harms in children (who are at near zero risk from covid) based on figures from the so-called watchdog MHRA. It should never be forgotten that some people had no option but to take the vaccines or face unemployment.

The new combined covid-flu vaccine is effective, according to Nature. In fact, it is more effective than the traditional and single target vaccines offering ‘better protection from SARS-CoV-2 and influenza viruses than single-target shots’. Really? How can that be possible when the covid vaccines alone were virtually useless? And why the enthusiasm to offer, allegedly, protection against both flu and covid? The chances of dying of covid are negligible in most people and, if we are to believe global health officialdom, flu is less of a danger to life than covid. The public health fanatics are easily hoist by their own illogical petards.

Let me hazard a guess at what is happening here. First, Big Pharma has never had it so good since it decided to roll out mRNA vaccines; the major companies made $billions, Pfizer alone made $30billion. mRNA covid vaccines were rolled out to no good effect with disastrous outcomes for some people. With a global population terrified out of their wits at the prospect of a killer virus on the loose (a lie) and cowed into submission by obedience to lockdowns, mask mandates and travel restrictions, Big Pharma, aided and abetted by public health officials, convinced the gullible that the vaccines were the way out of lockdown (another lie) and that the vaccines were effective and saved millions of lives (yet another lie).

Then came the biggest lie, that the mRNA vaccines were safe. As if to prove this point, the UK-developed Oxford/AstraZeneca (AZ) vaccine was withdrawn. While not an mRNA vaccine, the AZ vaccine did depend on the more familiar method used in Ebola, malaria and HIV vaccines of using a modified virus to transport genetic material into the cells. In the case of the AZ vaccine, the genetic material was for the spike protein. We have never been told the truth about the withdrawal, which did not include the withdrawal of the damehood awarded to Professor Sarah Gilbert who led the development of the AZ vaccine. The AZ vaccine had dreadful side effects on the cardiovascular system that are well known, and it should have been withdrawn much earlier. But the mRNA vaccines also have dreadful side effects which were also well known early in the rollout. Yet, somehow, the mRNA vaccines survive.

Beyond hazarding a guess, it is quite clear what is happening. The message is, essentially ‘mRNA vaccines good; other vaccines bad’. The population has been primed and the coast is being cleared for the development of all manner of mRNA vaccines. Big Pharma stands to make a killing . . . in more ways than one.

TCW

Me: The Vaccine cure which keeps killing - and what no vaccine can do: UPDATED: 2 September 2024 My FREE Salt Water Cure for Bird Flu and Covid and MPox and any other virus.

Refuse all vaccines.

Join me in NEVER being ill with my free salt water cure.

It is that simple.

3 minutes from preparation to job done: Mix one heaped teaspoon of table (or Iodine) salt in a mug of warm clean water, cup a hand and sniff or snort the entire mugful up your nose, in small lots, spitting out anything which comes down into your mouth. If burning sensation, then you have a virus, so continue morning noon and night, or more often if you want, until the burning sensation goes away (2-3 minutes) then blow out your nose with toilet paper and flush away, washing your hands afterwards, until when you do my simple cure, you don't have any burning sensation at all, when you flush - job done. Also swallow a couple of mouthfuls of salt water and if you have burning in your lungs, salt killing virus and pneumonia, there too.It washes behind the eyes, the brain bulb, brain stem (Long Covid), The Escutcheon Tubes to the inner ears and the top of the throat which is at a point roughly level with half way up your ears and not where your mouth is and it goes down the back of your throat, when infected there too.

I have been doing this simple cure for over 31 years and I am and others, never sick from viruses and there is no reason why any of you should be.

Simply put, if the inside of your nose is dry and crusty, you are OK, if your nose is runny, you really need to do a salt water sniffle as quickly as possible AND THERE IS STILL CLEAN SEA WATER, TO USE INSTEAD.

Nobody has been injured or killed by my above salt water cure