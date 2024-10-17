Lethal drug remdesivir given to US service personnel – and hundreds died

By

Michael Nevradakis

October 17, 2024

A MILITARY whistleblower has released a series of documents revealing 601 deaths of service personnel and a high rate of serious adverse events in clinical trials involving remdesivir, an antiviral commonly administered to Covid-19 patients.

According to ‘The Remdesivir Papers‘, some clinical trials were improperly run. In the case of at least one study, results were never made public. The whistleblower alleged a widespread lack of informed consent for trial participants.

‘Data derived from the Department of Defense [DOD] Joint Trauma System . . . by a military whistleblower offers a stark contrast to results of multiple clinical trials involving the liberal usage of remdesivir in military treatment facilities and other civilian facilities, as well as its potential contribution to, at minimum, hundreds of untimely deaths,’ the documents state.

According to the documents, the military began ‘liberally’ administering remdesivir to personnel who were suspected of having covid months before the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved the drug.

The whistleblower, known by the pseudonym Daniel LeMay, shared the documents with investigative journalist J M Phelps, who published them last week in The Gateway Pundit.

In interviews with The Defender, LeMay and Phelps discussed the documents and their significance.

LeMay said the DOD’s Joint Trauma System is responsible for tracking ‘all sorts of patient data’. He told The Defender that the ‘initial trial depicted data manipulation in favor of remdesivir’.

He said that based on his analysis of the data, several clinical trials did not have a true placebo group for which results could be compared with the remdesivir-receiving group. ‘The primary issue is with patient data. If we can’t verify the placebo group . . . we can’t determine the actual efficacy of remdesivir.’

Reacting to the revelations, Brian Hooker, chief scientific officer for Children’s Health Defense, told The Defender: ‘All of the information here needs to be made public and the public officials, including Tony Fauci [Dr Anthony Fauci, former chief medical adviser to the US president] need to be held to account for the criminal acts associated with the fraudulent “trials” of ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine that were tainted in order to preclude their use, and making remdesivir the standard of care despite the obvious data showing that it kills people.’

Former victims of the covid hospital protocols, which included administration of remdesivir, and advocates for those victims, welcomed the documents’ release.

In 2021 Gail Seiler, Texas chairperson of the FormerFedsGroup Freedom Foundation, escaped from a Texas hospital where she was given remdesivir and listed as ‘Do Not Resuscitate’ against her and her family’s stated wishes. She said ‘The Remdesivir Papers’ only ‘scratch the surface as to the homicide toll in military hospitals’.

The documents ‘tell us that our government orchestrated the needless deaths of covid patients who did not need to die’, Seiler said.

Charlene Delfico, New Jersey state chair of FormerFedsGroup, previously told The Defender that covid protocols, including remdesivir, implemented at a New Jersey hospital ‘ran roughshod‘ over her parents. She said the new documents ‘validate our grievances regarding remdesivir and the “out the window” standard of care protocol put in place by our government’.

‘The whistleblower highlights what we’ve been saying all along,’ Delfico said. ‘This drug is dangerous, and in most cases fatal. There’s been no transparency or oversight. This should enrage people and make them push for an immediate investigation by Congress.’

LeMay told The Gateway Pundit: ‘While people were dying, their deaths were being unlawfully labeled covid deaths, when the deaths should have been attributed to the treatment protocol.’

Military administered remdesivir despite known risks, leading to 941 deaths

According to the whistleblower’s data, 941 military service members — 63.9 per cent of those who were treated with remdesivir — died between March 2020 and March 2024, with deaths peaking between November 2020 and July 2021.

‘While the military is only a subset of the larger population, it’s clear that service members and veterans who contracted severe covid and were subsequently treated with remdesivir had a much higher chance of dying,’ the documents state.

According to the documents, the DOD administered remdesivir to service members despite its known risks and dangers.

‘Gilead [a US American biopharmaceutical company] had already created a monopoly on the drug’ with a US patent it secured in 2017 ‘valid for up to 20 years’, the documents noted.

The drug, developed to treat Ebola, ‘was subsequently proven to be lethal in human patients’. According to a 2019 New England Journal of Medicine article, remdesivir resulted in the highest mortality rate among four investigational therapies for Ebola administered in the Democratic Republic of Congo, with 53.1 per cent of patients dying.

In 2017, the documents noted, two University of North Carolina researchers, including Ralph Baric, received a $6million grant from the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), then headed by Dr Anthony Fauci, to ‘accelerate the development of a promising new drug (remdesivir) in the fight against deadly coronaviruses’.

Despite its deadly history, in February 2020, Gilead Sciences received FDA approval to initiate two Phase 3 clinical trials to evaluate the efficacy of remdesivir in treating covid.

In March 2020, the DOD announced ‘a co-operative research and development agreement with an industry partner’ — Gilead — ‘to gain access to an antiviral drug for treatment use in our medical centers‘.

According to the documents, aside from this expedited approval on the part of the DOD, ‘remdesivir moved quickly through government scrutiny’ with the FDA issuing emergency use authorization in August 2020 and full approval in October 2020.

‘I think the DOD has a track record of making the FDA’s life easy,’ LeMay said. ‘If investment and preparations precede approval, who will say no to the DOD, especially if the president is in agreement on a course of action?’

Phelps noted that Public Law 115-92 allows the FDA ‘to authorize the emergency use of an otherwise unapproved medical product if the Department of Defense . . . determines that there is a military emergency involving an agent that may cause imminently life-threatening and specific risk to US forces’.

‘The expedited timeline for the FDA’s emergency use authorization is beyond concerning, given remdesivir’s troubling history,’ Delfico said. ‘It was very disturbing to read that the DOD and Gilead directly contracted to do this experiment on our military.’

Clinical studies lacked placebo groups

The documents compared several civilian and military clinical studies involving remdesivir, finding a high rate of deaths and injuries among participants who were administered remdesivir. The documents also showed that studies of remdesivir revealed the drug’s dangers.

According to the documents, a May 2020 study published in the Lancet ‘brought concerns about the efficacy of remdesivir’, noting that administration of remdesivir was stopped early in China because of adverse events in 18 (12 per cent) of patients versus four (5 per cent) who stopped placebo early.

And a 2021 study published in JAMA Network Open of more than 2,300 veterans hospitalized with Covid-19 found that ‘remdesivir treatment was not associated with survival’, with more deaths and longer hospital stays among those patients who received remdesivir compared with those who did not receive the drug.

According to the documents, ‘service members and veterans participated in at least four Phase 3 Adaptive Covid-19 Treatment Trials’ in 2020 and 2021, all of which were sponsored by NIAID. Another study was sponsored by the US Army Medical Research and Development Command (USAMRDC).

The documents revealed questions about studies and how they were conducted.

In one study, NCT04280705 [ACTT-1], ‘A true placebo, like saline, wasn’t used other than . . . where there were limitations on matching placebo supplies’ and no distinction was made ‘as to who received which placebo’. Its findings ‘ignored those who didn’t finish the trial for various reasons, including adverse events’.

As a result, ‘this study is problematic due to multiple confounding variables that appear to exist intentionally to present a positive outcome for the remdesivir group’, the documents note. Yet this study ‘ended up being the only comparison between remdesivir and a type of placebo’.

According to the documents, three other studies, NCT04401579 [ACTT-2], NCT04492475 [ACTT-3] and NCT04640168 [ACTT-4], had ‘no true placebo group’. Instead, the two groups in each trial received remdesivir alongside another drug.

In these three trials, all-cause mortality ranged from 3.5 per cent to 7.1 per cent, while the rate of serious adverse events ranged between 14.2 per cent and 24.6 per cent. In NCT04401579, ’59 participants didn’t finish the trial due to death, which isn’t characterized as being caused by the investigative treatments’.

Another study, NCT04302766, sponsored by USMARDC, was conducted at 22 military facilities, ‘involving an undisclosed number of participants’.

But according to the documents, ‘While the trial examined the effects of remdesivir on the treatment of Covid-19, there are no details available at ClinicalTrials.gov to determine the amount of remdesivir administered to participants. There are no results posted to determine all-cause mortality or serious adverse events . . . In four of five trials, the use of remdesivir resulted in a minimal positive effect on instances of all-cause mortality and serious adverse side events when compared to the administration of a placebo . . . In some cases, these patients also had comorbidities (e.g. renal and liver disease) that could have been exacerbated by remdesivir and resulted in some of the reported complications such as acute renal injury and failure, as well as liver dysfunction and hepatic failure.’

Phelps commented: ‘With many clinical trials involving service members and veterans taking place before Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin’s now-rescinded 2021 shot mandate, I question whether the deaths in these trials should have been attributed to remdesivir, or the overall treatment protocol, rather than covid. If this was the case, what better coercion technique is there than to improperly say, “Look at all the people dying from covid,” when you’re trying to convince someone to take a so-called vaccine that can also wreck people’s lives or send them to their graves?’

Remdesivir risks withheld from service members

The documents noted that key details about the risks of remdesivir were concealed from service members, depriving them of being able to provide informed consent.

For instance, participants in NCT04302766 were told ‘there have not been kidney problems seen in humans who have been given remdesivir’, while there was ‘no mention that the use of remdesivir resulted in the highest mortality rate among participants’ in the African Ebola trial.

Gilead’s lobbying may have played a role in the lack of military or regulatory oversight the drug enjoyed. Between 2018 and 2021, Gilead increased its spending on lobbying from $3million to $8.1million. By spring 2020, taxpayers had already funded Gilead to the tune of at least $70.5million for the development of remdesivir.

Delfico connected Gilead’s lobbying to remdesivir’s inclusion in the National Institutes of Health’s Covid-19 hospital protocols. She said: ‘Under the CARES Act [Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act] hospitals received significant payments for administering specific treatments, including remdesivir, which created a financial incentive for hospitals to use the drug despite its mortality rates. The lobbying, financial incentives and treatment protocols raise questions about the motivations behind remdesivir’s widespread use and the potential impact on patient care.’

Questions about the remdesivir clinical trials, missing clinical trial results and the potential lack of informed consent were addressed in a September 27 letter by Rep. Clay Higgins (R-La.) to Austin and the heads of other federal and military agencies, including the FDA.

Separately, on September 24, Phelps submitted a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request to the USAMRDC, for the results of the NCT04302766 trial. According to LeMay, ‘They’ve been unresponsive and will likely continue in that fashion unless there’s an official inquiry by Congress which is specific to this matter.’

Seiler called on ‘more whistleblowers and victims to come forward’.

Phelps said: ‘While emails, a FOIA request, and a congressional inquiry may be ignored, we are writing history. It’s a matter of public record. The American people, especially those who lost loved ones during the pandemic, deserve to know the truth.’

TCW

Me: When they ran out of servise personell, they turned to the next best trial source, those they had Covid vaccinated: Trump did answer the question why he is still pushing covid vaccines. His answer dispels the myth that he isn’t aware of the damage they cause. This is the link to his answer in an interview by Sharyl Atkinson. Interestingly, he said he was “mandated” to deliver the mRNA shots. Meaning he openly admits he is following orders, presumably from the group of lizards presiding over the global “shadow government”. I am quite certain this entity is real and it controls the elected government actors (Trump is a member of the Screen Actors Guild), although I am not insisting they are actually lizards. He also said that he needs to woo Democrats who love covid vaccines (presumably that means lying about injectable poison is ok), and that “they are doing studies on safety” which will be available AFTER the elections, in 2025. Now, this part is a blatant lie. Nobody is doing any long term safety clinical trials. The original vaccine trials were supposed to run until 2025, but were unblinded in the first 2 months, thus eliminating the control group. The FDA subsequently revoked the EUAs for the “Wuhan variant” versions of the mRNA injections. Health Canada and other health authorities are destroying the evidence, ahem, the vials remaining on the shelves! In any case, “studying” the long-term safety of something that has THIS kill rate in the short term is just figuring out how long the poisoning effects will last. And maybe that’s what Trump means when he says “they are studying”… who are “they” by the way?

The Midwestern Doctor

August 9 2023 Senator Malcolm Roberts speech (Australia) (youtube.com)

“It was easy to implement and spread when they had the available resources on hand to do that, what you might call a slam dunk:

According to Australia’s defence.gov.au website, the Medical Countermeasures Consortium is a four-nation partnership involving the defence and health departments of Australia, Canada, United Kingdom and the United States.

AUKUS Covid-19 Australia, Canada, United Kingdom and the United States Military Operation - Not A Civil One. AUKUS supplying Nuclear Submarines to Australia too.

Senator Roberts points to the International Medical Countermeasures Consortium and states that covid was a [US DOD-lead] military operation (probably linked to The World Health Organisation through some unseen back door):

Information now in the public domain indicates the COVID response was not initiated through commercial interests but, rather, through an organisation called the Medical Countermeasures Consortium that Australia joined in 2012.

‘The consortium seeks to develop medical countermeasures to assist with … chemical and radiological threats affecting civilian and military populations and on emerging infectious diseases and pandemics.’ It includes drugs and diagnostics.

Who knew we had a military pharmaceutical apparatus linking the United States, Australia, Canada and the UK, in place since the Gillard Labor government—an AUKUS for pandemics?

The medical countermeasures unit within the United States Department of Defense has been in the vaccine business for many years and has been injuring people for many years through GOF —and getting away with it. So, it should come as no surprise that the American Department of Defense signed the first contract between the United States government and Pfizer for the purchase of $11 billion worth of vaccines.

President Trump gave the order to the "Department of Defense to commence vaccine development" and even gave it a cool name: Operation Warp Speed. The Australian, American, British & Canadian military forces formed Medical Countermeasures Stakeholders (MCM) consortium to dominate COVID response.

Peter Halligan

This is the US Army contract with Pfizer for the supply of the vaccines which Trump signed after giving himself sole responsibility to do that under the Defense Production Act and which the US Army then supplied to all - for Trump's Operation Warp Speed, which you will see referenced third paragraph down.

https://www.keionline.org/misc-docs/DOD-ATI-Pfizer-Technical-Direction-Letter-OTA-W15QKN-16-9-1002-21July2020.pdf

The vaccinated are countermeasure prototypes, for the AUKUS Army, to see the objective of a Covid-19 (vaccines) countermeasure, in the impairment of the operational effectiveness of enemy activity" by spike protein,the most antigenic and toxic part of a coronavirus" (vaccine) based on the measurable effects of their (the vaccines) deployment", by the US military's own definitions of terms used in Operation Warp Speed contracts, the (vaccine) products it commissioned "amount to bioweapons" and the vaccinated are part of the AUKUS Army experiment to see the effectiveness of their Covid-19 vaccines weapon, as explained below:

The injection of these "countermeasure prototype vaccines" which satisfy the AUKUS military definition of a biological agent into people has killed some recipients and permanently disabled increasingly large numbers of others, "resulting in their (vaccines) operational effectiveness based on the measurable effects of their (vaccines) deployment", by the US military's own definitions of (vaccines) terms used in Operation Warp Speed contracts, the (vaccines) products it commissioned "amount to bioweapons".

The US military defines a biological agent as a micro-organism (or toxin derived from it) that causes disease.

Vaccines are regulated by the US Food and Drug Administration as biological products, therefore they can be described as biological agents.

The mRNA (ModRNA) products instruct recipients cells to make a form of its spike protein, the most antigenic and, some researchers argue, toxic part of a coronavirus.

Since December 2020, 5.5 billion people, 72 per cent of the global population, have been injected with Covid-19 vaccines commissioned under Operation Warp Speed by the AUKUS Army "as countermeasure prototypes", by 2024 at least 8 billion people out of 8.5 billion people have been vaccinated with these bioweapons.

By the AUKUS military's own definition, The US Army Covid-19 vaccines bioweapon provides "the objective of a countermeasure which is the impairment of the operational effectiveness of enemy activity" by spike protein,the most antigenic and toxic part of a coronavirus,as a weapon,is proven,but for the vaccinated, they are the vaccine experiment then.

Trump followed on by Biden. Excuse me for saying so, but after the world populations have been decimated down to 250 million, more or less by 2025/26, by this AUKUS Army bioweapon, who will be left to use it on?