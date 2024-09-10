Covid Shots Are Bioweapons That Target Populations

A celebrated professor of evolutionary biology has revealed that Covid mRNA shots are “bioweapons” that can target entire populations by “trigger[ing] the immune system to stand down.”

Lioness of Judah Ministry

Sep 09, 2024

By Frank Bergman September 9, 2024

Dr. Bret Weinstein dropped the bombshell during a recent interview with podcaster Joe Rogan.

Weinstein was discussing biological weapons when he explained that Covid mRNA “vaccines are also the product of bioweapons research.”

Covid mRNA injections “include the spike protein which was the innovation that made the ancestor of SARS CoV2 into an infectious human pathogen,” Weinstein told Rogan.

“That spike protein was the core of the mRNA shots.

“Get two or more of those shots, now you create IgG4, and the more of the shots you have, the more you produce.

“That IgG4 signal to turn down the immune system is now connected to the presence of spike protein,” noted Weinstein, who served on the faculty of Evergreen State College from 2002 until 2017.

“If they create something that is a frightening weapon that could in principle in their warped minds be used for something useful, the question is how can you deliver a biological weapon that harms your enemies without harming your population,” he continued.

“The obvious way to do it is to inoculate your population so that they have an immunity, the enemy population doesn’t have an immunity.

“But this is not the only way.

“That’s where the IgG4 thing really throws me, because what they seem to have, in the best case accidentally, done is created a vulnerability in the populations that took the mRNA shots that does not exist in populations that didn’t.

“And anytime a pathogen shows up with spike, it is likely to trigger the immune system to stand down.

“That’s something that a weapon maker might dream of doing to its enemy.”

This is not the first time that Weinstein has raised the alarm about the “vaccines,” however.

Earlier this year, Weinstein made explosive allegations against globalist power elites and the pharmaceutical industry, as Slay News reported.

Weinstein dropped several bombshells during an interview with independent news anchor Tucker Carlson.

While raising the alarm about the power grab of the United Nations (UN) World Health Organization (WHO), Weinstein left Carlson stunned when he stated how many people have died from Covid mRNA injections.

He cited scientific evidence that shows 17 million died globally as a result of the shots.

“So I’m not a math genius, but one in eight hundred shots times billions is a lot of people…17 million deaths from the Covid vaccine?” Carlson asked.

“Just for perspective: I mean, that’s like the death toll of a global war,” Carlson noted.

“Yes, absolutely,” Weinstein said.

“This is a great tragedy of history.

“So that proportion.”

“And, amazingly, there is no way in which it’s over,” Weinstein continued to explain to Carlson.

“I mean, we are still apparently recommending these things for healthy children, who never stood any chance of getting any benefit from it.

“Every chance of suffering harms that are not only serious but tragic on the basis that children have long lives ahead of them.

“If you ruin a child’s immune system in youth, they have to spend the rest of the presumably shortened life in that state.

“So, it never made any sense that we were giving these to kids in the first place.”

Meanwhile, leading researchers in Japan have been sounding the alarm about the injections.

As Slay News reported, researchers in Japan have issued a red alert after making a “shocking” discovery, warning the public that Covid mRNA shots are now “affecting every possible aspect of human pathology.”

The nation’s leading scientists are raising the alarm after linking Covid mRNA injections to surges in 201 dangerous and deadly diseases.

The findings were laid out in a press conference, during which, some of Japan’s leading researchers revealed that Covid “vaccines” have now been linked to thousands of side effects.

Professor Emeritus Masanori Fukushima of Kyoto University warns that the breadth of the harms is “unprecedented” for medical treatments.

“A systematic review of the literature has unveiled some shocking information,” Fukushima told reporters.

“Thousands of papers have reported side effects after vaccination, affecting every possible aspect of human pathology, from ophthalmology to psychiatry,” he said.

“For example, the age-adjusted mortality rate for leukemia has increased.

“And there are significant findings for breast cancer, ovarian cancer, and so on.”

Prof. Fukushima said there were so many brain-related adverse events among the Covid-vaxxed that researchers probably hadn’t found all of them yet.

“Mental disorders, psychiatric symptoms, depression, mania, anxiety, came up in abundance, but it’s endless,” he said.

Source: slaynews.com

Me: The latest Covid vaccines target JN.1 which is the mildest natural Flu around. Why does anyone need a Covid shot for that?

UPDATED: 2 September 2024 My FREE Salt Water Cure for Bird Flu and Covid and MPox and any other virus.

Refuse all vaccines.

Join me in NEVER being ill with my free salt water cure.

It is that simple.

3 minutes from preparation to job done: Mix one heaped teaspoon of table (or Iodine) salt in a mug of warm clean water, cup a hand and sniff or snort the entire mugful up your nose, in small lots, spitting out anything which comes down into your mouth. If burning sensation, then you have a virus, so continue morning noon and night, or more often if you want, until the burning sensation goes away (2-3 minutes) then blow out your nose with toilet paper and flush away, washing your hands afterwards, until when you do my simple cure, you don't have any burning sensation at all, when you flush - job done. Also swallow a couple of mouthfuls of salt water and if you have burning in your lungs, salt killing virus and pneumonia, there too.It washes behind the eyes, the brain bulb, brain stem (Long Covid), The Escutcheon Tubes to the inner ears and the top of the throat which is at a point roughly level with half way up your ears and not where your mouth is and it goes down the back of your throat, when infected there too.

I have been doing this simple cure for over 31 years and I am and others, never sick from viruses and there is no reason why any of you should be.

Simply put, if the inside of your nose is dry and crusty, you are OK, if your nose is runny, you really need to do a salt water sniffle as quickly as possible AND THERE IS STILL CLEAN SEA WATER, TO USE INSTEAD.

Nobody has been injured or killed by my above salt water cure