Demons of the mRNA Vaxx - Ana Mihalcea, MD, PhD

THEY BUILD A NEURAL NETWORK IN THE BRAIN SO THAT YOUR SIGNAL PROCESSING DOESN'T GO THROUGH YOUR OWN NEURONS, BUT IT GOES THROUGH THIS ARTIFICIAL PLATFORM THAT IS AI-CONTROLLED

Jul 13

In 2023, the Lancet censored and removed a COVID-19 vaccine injury and autopsy paper within 24 hours after 100,000 downloads. The intrepid Dr William Makis, MD now tells us that this paper has just passed peer review and it will be published. It shows that 74% of sudden deaths now occurring are due to the COVID-19 bioweapon.

Francis Boyle, who wrote the law that Congress passed for biological weapons has released an affidavit confirming that the COVID vaccines are "biological weapons of mass destruction", that violate biological weapons laws, weapons and firearms laws.

What's stopping us? Dr Mihalcea says that sadly, a big component to humanity's inability to stand up to this outrage is due to the media mind control and due to the brain-damaging effects of the vaxx, which was part of the calculus of the bioweapon and is the desired outcome of this Cognitive Warfare.

She continues, "Well, how are they doing this? We've all seen these people who just can no longer process information. They've taken the shots that, you know, whatever evidence you give to them, they cannot rationally really understand it. And what, again has been shown is that the carbon nanotube electrodes and that they are forming superconductors that serve like an artificial axon, like they build a neural network, a parallel processing platform in the brain so that your signal processing doesn't go through your own neurons, but it goes through this artificial platform that is AI-controlled.

"So this is how you create cyborgs, zombies, et cetera, that just follow [instructions] because this technology is bi-directional. It transmits information, but it can also receive information. And I just want to remind people that again, this is a slide from Karen Kingston, that the global patent for the COVID-19 vaccines contained graphene oxide, which is critical.

"This is also what Dr Ian Akyildiz discussed, who from the IEEE says that the mRNA are nothing but bio-nano machines. And this is where the warfare, the Cognitive Warfare comes in. And I wrote about this website, from the US Naval Institute and that discusses really that Cognitive Warfare for the military is of huge interest and that the human dimension to really maneuver; that is their goal.

"So what did they say? They said that the 'battlefields across conflict continuum now reach beyond the physical and cyber domain, and an individual's cognition is now a target.' So you can have cognitive, psychology and information communication technology to enable actors to target individual situational comprehension will with precision. So you can give them information to basically lead them astray, but you can also affect, for example, political matters and views.

"And you can specifically, the explicit targeting of human cognition, how people perceive and interpret information to gain knowledge and understanding is very specific Cognitive Warfare. How do you do it? With these nano electronics. You can completely take over someone's brain.

"This isn't just the US Naval Institute. This is NATO cognitive warfare. What are they discussing? 'Cognitive Warfare includes activities conducted in synchronization with other instruments of power to affect attitudes and behaviors by influencing, protecting, or disrupting individual group or population level cognition to gain an advantage over an adversary.' By the way, We the People are the adversary.

"Designed to modify perceptions of reality and whole-of-society manipulation has become a new norm, with human cognition, shaping to be a critical realm of warfare. Cognitive warfare focuses on attacking and degrading rationality, which can lead to exploitation of vulnerabilities and systemic weakening."

"So what's been shown is that the spike protein gene sequence is coding for hydrogel to make amyloid [the plaque that causes Alzheimer's], if the pH is 4, it would make amyloid, which a lot of doctors are saying, you know, that long COVID and the vaxx are affiliated with amyloidosis. But what these researchers have found that at a pH of 7, this stuff produces hydrogel. So this is synthetic biology, that will produce a polymer plastic and it is inside of the sequence. And so we are not really opposite in what we're saying, but it's both."

She continues, "What is important for people to understand that this stuff self-assembles, but that these antidotes that I've discussed in the Moderna patent is the EDTA with the vitamin C. Any polymer requires metals to start self-assembling. And when you pull the metals out – and specifically the EDTA also inhibits the self-proliferation of the nanoparticles. So that's what I've been using, very successfully."

She concludes by saying, "All of the stuff that I'm saying seems horrible, but take heart and fight. We have power...it's time to fight for our lives. As Todd Callender says, 'Either we win and they die or we die and they win.'"

Me: As I've posted, the vaccines are a bio weapon, both LNP's and Carbon Particles and as above, I have the formula for the signal strength by 5G to take control of vaccinated people's minds and roboticise them - I am surprised it has not happened yet - or perhaps it has, but randomly, with people disappearing, never to be seen again.