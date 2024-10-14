3rd Attempt to Kill Trump?

Posted Oct 13, 2024 by Martin Armstrong

US sheriff of Riverside California County Chad Bianco said they ‘probably prevented’ an alleged third Trump assassination attempt. This suspect faces firearms charges but denies he tried to harm former US president and Republican candidate. Nevertheless, this appears to be just a copy-cat rather than a planned assassination by dark forces.

The man, identified as 49-year-old Nevada resident Vem Miller, was taken into custody without incident, the sheriff’s office said in a statement earlier in the day. He had unregistered loaded firearms and multiple passports with different names, an unregistered vehicle with a fake license plate.

This guy may not be connected to the cabal. Nevertheless, Trump is certainly not our of the woods as they say. This illustrates why the United State will break up. All of the hatred hurled at Trump has undermined the entire political system and the LEFT has ensured that the United States will not be able to remain united.

