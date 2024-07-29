This is a curious state of affairs. I don’t recall UKIP’s “fruitcakes”, Brexit-voting “Nazis” and Reform UK’s four million “racists” being afforded such nuance. Moreover, the ‘not all Muslims’ canard is misplaced, if not downright deceitful. A cursory analysis of Muslim opinion should be enough to illustrate that: 3 out of 4 British Muslims do not believe Hamas committed murder and rape in Israel on October 7; 44% ranked the Israel-Palestine conflict in the top 5 issues of the election; almost half claim Jews have too much power over government policy, and the same number would support the removal of an MP who took a different stance on the conflict. The majority of British Muslims have a favourable impression of Hamas, and these views increase rather than decrease among the younger population.

‘Not all Muslims’ then, certainly, but it’s not far off is it? Majority agreement on these matters is mainstream by definition. And while of course nuance is always welcome, what precisely would constitute the requisite level of agreement for non-Muslims to comment on this most sensitive of demographics, 95%?!

Naturally the Israel-Palestine conflict is an emotive issue, and it should be perfectly possible to condemn the actions of Hamas while praying for an end to civilian casualties. It should not however, be governing UK politics. After all, iniquity is hardly in short supply across the globe. And yet, it’s not the injustice of African slavery that gets the protestors riled up each weekend in London. Neither is it the innocent slaughter in Ukraine, nor even the persecution of Uyghur Muslims in China. No, the pro-Palestine mob reserves its anger for Israel having the temerity to defend itself. Perhaps then, we should drop the ‘pro-Gaza’ euphemism and call it what it is – ‘anti-Jewish’ sentiment.

So it seems to me that eventually the Muslim's will invoke war on those who live around them, in whatever communities you are in, because the Muslim's choose not to integrate, but to live separate and to have anti Western Type values, in favour of their own, under Sharia (Jews today - you next?).