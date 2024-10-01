FDA Approves First At-Home Nasal Flu Vaccine

September 24, 2024

2024 — The FDA on Friday approved FluMist, a nasal spray flu vaccine that you or a caregiver can now give at home — no health care provider needed. It's the first flu vaccine of its kind, offering a needle-free option that's both simple and convenient, and its maker hopes it will improve access and uptake.

FluMist contains a weakened, harmless version of the flu virus and needs to be taken once a year. The flu, as you probably know, can cause symptoms like a fever, stuffy nose, sore throat, coughing, body aches, and fatigue. It tends to make the rounds in the fall and winter, affecting millions each year. FluMist protects against two common flu virus types, A and B, and is suitable for anyone age 2 to 49. You can still get it from a health care provider if you prefer, but now you can also opt for a caregiver who's 18 or older to help at home.

According to MedImmune, the AstraZeneca subsidiary that makes FluMist, studies have shown that people ages 18 to 49 can successfully give the vaccine, and it's just as effective as having a doctor or nurse do it. AstraZeneca Executive Vice President Iskra Reic hopes this approval will make it easier for families and communities to access the flu vaccine on their own terms — outside of the traditional health care setting. Peter Marks, MD, PhD, who leads the FDA's Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research, said this approval opens more convenient options for people looking to protect themselves against the flu.

Those interested in using FluMist at home will still need a prescription. But there's good news: An online pharmacy will soon offer the vaccine. AstraZeneca said that after completing a screening process to confirm eligibility, patients will receive their prescription and have FluMist shipped directly to their door, along with detailed instructions on how to store and use it. FluMist will also continue to be available at doctors' offices and pharmacies.

For children between 2 and 17, the FDA recommends that a caregiver give the spray. Common side effects include a runny or stuffy nose, fever in younger children, and a sore throat in adults.

Sources

FDA: "FDA Approves Nasal Spray Influenza Vaccine for Self- or Caregiver-Administration."

AstraZeneca: "FluMist approved for self-administration in the US."

