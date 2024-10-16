2024 Election – The Last Election We Will Ever Have

Posted Oct 15, 2024 by Martin Armstrong

2024 Election Argument

COMMENT: Marty,

The Democratic Party insisted they won the 2020 Election with 81 million votes and it exceeded Barack Obama’s election votes, they championed this alleged victory sweep.

Today we see millions of migrants now getting Drivers License and registering votes. In California, Gov. Newsom has made a ruling that it is illegal to ask them for identification.

If they had 81 million votes in the 2020 election are we to believe those votes have evaporated?

Surely, with such a comfortable victory margin in 2020 there is no need to allow any migrant or foreign citizen to vote in the US elections.

Respectfully.

RJ

No Way Out

REPLY: We are just too far gone. They think they can rig this election and retain power. The Computer has been projecting MAJOR civil unrest with this election regardless of who wins, and this will be the last election. Everything is just too far gone anymore to save anything. I don’t know what else to say. The Democrats will say this was rigged or Russia interfered again, and the Republicans will be calling it illegal for the aliens. If Trump wins, we will be back to Russian nonsense, and he is not my president. I do not see any way out. This will get bad into 2026.

Armstrong Economics

Me: But you don't vote - the 580 I mentioned yesterday get to choose your next President, not you. Like I said before, the President is just the mouthpiece of the party to which they belong and he or she does what his or her party says he or she must.